DDA mulls over 24-km cycling track along Yamuna banks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to develop a 24-km cycling track along the banks of the Yamuna river, which could become the city’s longest, stretching from the Old Railway Bridge near Wazirabad to National Highway 24 near Sarai Kale Khan.

The DDA has floated a tender for the first phase of the project, with the overall estimated construction cost pegged at Rs 16 crore. The cycling track will be developed using materials permitted in the Yamuna floodplain, with extensive greenery planned along the route.

Under the approved Master Plans of Delhi 2047, the DDA has proposed promoting a ‘river-people connect’ and developing blue assets along a stretch of around 50 km of the Yamuna. As per the plan, the entire 52-km corridor will be developed in three phases, with the first phase covering the stretch from the Old Railway Bridge near Wazirabad to National Highway 24.

A 75-metre to 100-metre-wide public greenway will be developed along the western bank of the river. It will feature cycling and walking trails, along with spaces for passive recreational activities, to improve public access to parks and the river. It is also expected to encourage a stronger connection between people and the Yamuna.

The cycling track will be developed in areas outside the ‘active floodplain’, where certain recreational activities are permitted with the necessary approvals. The proposed corridor will link several floodplain projects, including Baansera, Kalindi Biodiversity Park, Asita and Yamuna Vatika.