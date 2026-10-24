DDA offers 1,648 additional LIG flats for sale in Narela at 25% discount.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced 1,648 additional low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela under its Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026, following an overwhelming response to the affordable housing scheme launched during Dussehra. The flats will be offered at a flat 25% discount, with an approximate price of Rs 14.95 lakh per unit.

Online booking for the additional flats will begin on October 29, 2026, at 12 noon through the DDA’s Awaas Portal. The allotment will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis.

The additional housing units are located in Pocket 1, Sectors G2–G6 of Narela. Each flat has an approximate plinth area of 49.90 square metres, including common areas. The applicants will be required to pay a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh per flat.

The decision follows strong demand for the earlier offering under the scheme, with the flats reportedly being booked within two hours of the commencement of bookings. The initiative, launched under the guidance of Lieutenant-Governor and DDA Chairman Taranjit Singh Sandhu, aims to expand access to affordable housing for residents.

Narela is being developed as a growing residential destination, supported by planned infrastructure and improving connectivity. Key projects include the upcoming Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro corridor, a proposed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) station and road links through urban extension road (UER)-I, UER-II and GT Karnal Road.

The area is also expected to benefit from an upcoming education hub in Sectors G2 and G6, where land has been allotted to universities. Planned sports facilities, including the Narela Sports Complex in Sector A-7 and a proposed multi-sports integrated stadium are expected to strengthen its residential appeal.