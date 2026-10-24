Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' after three consecutive days of 'poor' air

Delhi saw an improvement in air quality on Saturday morning, with the AQI moving to the “moderate” category after remaining “poor” for three consecutive days, bringing some relief to residents.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 185 (moderate) at 9 am on Saturday, compared with the 24-hour average of 230 (poor) at 4 pm on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

The city also witnessed a slight dip in minimum temperature on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies over the next few days.

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal but 0.7 degrees lower than the previous day.

Other weather stations also recorded a slight decrease in minimum temperatures. Palam recorded a minimum of 17.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees less than the day before; Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 17.6 degrees, and Ayanagar recorded a minimum of 17 degrees.

The day's maximum temperature is likely to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

(With inputs from PTI)