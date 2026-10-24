ED moves SC against Delhi HC order quashing PMLA case against NewsClick

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order that quashed a money laundering case against news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, over alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules, reported PTI.

According to the report, the ED in its plea before the apex court, contended that the high court quashed its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) without examining the money laundering case on its merits. The agency also flagged an alleged delay of five months in the pronouncement of the judgment.

The matter is yet to be listed for hearing before the Supreme Court.

In its May 29 judgment, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna of the Delhi High Court held that the continuation of an FIR registered by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was “nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law”.

The high court ruled that once the FIR relating to the predicate offence was quashed, the ED's ECIR in the matter was also liable to be closed.

The EOW's 2020 FIR alleged that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd, NewsClick's parent company, received foreign direct investment (FDI) of Rs 9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during the financial year 2018-19, in violation of the foreign investment law, which caused a loss to the government exchequer.