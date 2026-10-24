Journeying Across the Himalayas returns to Delhi in December

With October’s heat still lingering in Delhi, the city is preparing to welcome the Himalayas and the Northeast once again. The third edition of Royal Enfield Social Mission’s Journeying Across the Himalayas (JATH) festival will take place from December 3 to 10.

Centred on the theme of ‘Becoming’, this year’s festival brings the music, food, art and cultural traditions of Himalayan communities, along with their knowledge systems, to the capital.

“‘Becoming’ is the continuous process of adapting, reinterpreting, and carrying forward traditions within a dynamic, rapidly changing context,” says Bidisha Dey, executive director of the Eicher Group Foundation, who is overseeing the festival. “For the Himalayan region and its communities, this is a lived reality. The landscape is in a constant state of flux, shaped by shifting climate patterns, changing terrains, and historical and modern migrations.”