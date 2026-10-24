Oppn leaders back Jamia students' stir for elections

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia students’ hunger strike for the restoration of the university’s students’ union entered its 12th day on Friday.

Ten people, including Congress MP Imran Masood, were detained by Delhi Police near the campus on Friday amid the stir, officials said. Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Mohibbullah Nadvi also alleged that the Delhi Police had detained him while he was en route to meet the students.

The stir began on October 12, with protesters demanding an official notification announcing a schedule for the students’ union elections. The last elections were held in 2005, and the union was dissolved in 2006.

Days after a large crowd of protesters broke open the Ibn Sina gate at Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration, people from the university administration were seen blocking another gate near the Old Library Reading Hall in the Ibn-e-Sina Block with bricks on Friday, further restricting movement across the campus.

The gate, opposite the Ibn-e-Sina Block, had served as an emergency passage.

Meanwhile, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav has urged the vice-chancellor to restore the union and withdraw disciplinary action against protesters.