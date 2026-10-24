Paralympian gets Delhi L-G nod as PwD commissioner

NEW DELHI: Paralympian and Asian Para Games 2026 gold medallist Suvarna Raj has been named the state commissioner for persons with disabilities. Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu finalised her selection for the post from a panel of three candidates recommended by the search-cum-selection committee. This came after Sandhu perused the minutes of the panel meet and records of the candidates.

The committee, constituted under Rule 42(3) of the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, is headed by the chief secretary and has as members the additional Chief secretary (social welfare), principal secretary (education), divisional commissioner (revenue) and secretary (health & family welfare). The post had remained vacant following completion of the tenure of the previous state commissioner. An earlier selection process initiated in 2024 had concluded without selection.

Fresh applications were invited for the position in July this year through an open advertisement in national and state-level newspapers in Hindi, English and other vernacular languages, in response to which the social welfare department received 18 applications within the stipulated period. An internal scrutiny committee examined all applications against the prescribed eligibility criteria, qualifications, experience and other conditions of the advertisement and found 15 candidates eligible for further consideration.