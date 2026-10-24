Shah takes stock of city law & order at police HQ

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing protests in the capital over the past few months, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a security review meeting with senior police officials and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

All Special Commissioners of Police were present at the meeting, which lasted for around three hours and was chaired by Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar. The meeting comes amid ongoing protests in the city over the SIR issue, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to sources, the meeting focused on devising an effective strategy to manage upcoming demonstrations, alongside reviewing women’s safety, drug trafficking and criminal networks allegedly run by gangsters operating from abroad.

Strengthening intelligence capabilities, improving crowd management and ensuring that protests do not escalate into violence were among the key priorities discussed. With several gatherings expected in the coming days, the review examined the police force’s operational preparedness, the sequence of events during recent protests, the response of personnel on the ground and measures introduced to prevent similar incidents.

The Office of the Home Minister wrote on X, “Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Delhi CM Smt. @gupta_rekha and senior officials were present at the meeting.”

The meeting also assessed recent demonstrations by political groups and student organisations in the capital. Officers were directed to ensure law and order while safeguarding public safety and minimising inconvenience to commuters and other residents.

The Delhi Police had prepared a detailed presentation on its performance, covering cases registered, arrests made, investigations conducted and enforcement measures undertaken across key areas. Police personnel were asked to strengthen the security framework and remain alert to detect potential threats at an early stage.