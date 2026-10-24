Shah takes stock of city law & order at police HQ

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing protests in the capital over the past few months, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a security review meeting with senior police officials and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
All Special Commissioners of Police were present at the meeting, which lasted for around three hours and was chaired by Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar. The meeting comes amid ongoing protests in the city over the SIR issue, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
According to sources, the meeting focused on devising an effective strategy to manage upcoming demonstrations, alongside reviewing women’s safety, drug trafficking and criminal networks allegedly run by gangsters operating from abroad.
Strengthening intelligence capabilities, improving crowd management and ensuring that protests do not escalate into violence were among the key priorities discussed. With several gatherings expected in the coming days, the review examined the police force’s operational preparedness, the sequence of events during recent protests, the response of personnel on the ground and measures introduced to prevent similar incidents.
The Office of the Home Minister wrote on X, “Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Delhi CM Smt. @gupta_rekha and senior officials were present at the meeting.”
The meeting also assessed recent demonstrations by political groups and student organisations in the capital. Officers were directed to ensure law and order while safeguarding public safety and minimising inconvenience to commuters and other residents.
The Delhi Police had prepared a detailed presentation on its performance, covering cases registered, arrests made, investigations conducted and enforcement measures undertaken across key areas. Police personnel were asked to strengthen the security framework and remain alert to detect potential threats at an early stage.
The meeting also called for intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking, with a focus on identifying and dismantling networks involved in the illegal trade. Police officers briefed Shah on enforcement drives and efforts to identify and dismantle supply networks operating in the capital.
Emphasis was also laid on increasing police vigilance to curb crimes against women and children.
Shah returned to the Delhi Police headquarters after a gap of more than four years, having last visited the premises on August 30, 2022. Since then, he has participated in several events organised by the force, including its Raising Day celebrations, which were held at venues outside the headquarters.
During his visit in 2022, Shah had directed that forensic investigations be made mandatory in all crimes in Delhi punishable with imprisonment of more than six years, with the aim of increasing the conviction rate and integrating the criminal justice system with forensic science. The minister had said that, in identified cases involving serious offences, charge sheets should be filed by the police only after legal vetting. Shah had also said that surveillance was a major component of policing for preventing and investigating crime.