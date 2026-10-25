DDA consults stakeholders on mobility, traffic

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority held its eleventh stakeholder consultation on the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 on Friday, focusing on sustainable urban mobility and easing traffic congestion, as per directions of Lieutenant- Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The DDA briefed stakeholders on provisions relating to transport infrastructure, active travel and parking management. The proposals seek to improve access to newly urbanised areas, reduce congestion, revitalise underutilised transport assets and integrate land use with transport systems. They also aim to improve multimodal and last-mile connectivity, passenger and freight movement, while promoting public transport and Intermediate Public Transport (IPT).

The plan envisages expanding the Metro network from 416 km to 695 km and the Namo Bharat network in the National Capital Region from 82 km to 383 km. It also proposes transit hubs at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate to strengthen multimodal integration and improve last-mile access through IPT and non-motorised transport.

Provisions on active travel encourage walking and cycling as affordable, comfortable and safe options, recognising their health and environmental benefits. MPD-2047 envisages approximately 200 km of cycle tracks to promote cycling and make Delhi more walkable and cycle-friendly. It also stresses pedestrian and cyclist safety, universal accessibility and improved street design.

For parking management, the plan proposes rationalising parking norms, better use of existing facilities through demand management and comprehensive area-based parking plans. It also envisages identifying Parking Management Areas in localities facing congestion, alongside a Unified Parking Planning Framework for coordinated planning and regulation.

Decongestion proposals include new road networks,underpasses,elevated corridors and cross-corridors,bridging missing links,improving junctions and removing bottlenecks. The plan also envisages clean fuels, advanced transit systems and artificial intelligence for traffic and parking management. Another proposal is a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) for Delhi to prepare,monitor and implement a Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the National Capital.