FIR for posters questioning government performance

NEW DELHI: An FIR has been registered against unidentified people after two posters questioning the government’s performance and raising various issues were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line, sources said.

The A4-sized, black-and-white posters carried phrases such as “You Can Change Your Own Life”, “Voting Protest”, “Spectrum of Engagement” and “Dissatisfied? You Are Not Alone”. They also listed nine claims about changes in the country, the sources said. The posters, which invited people to join an online group through a QR code, were seized by police. The Special Cell is also involved in the investigation, they said.

According to the FIR, the incident came to light on October 20 when a DMRC train operator deployed on the Airport Express Line was on duty. Efforts are being made to identify the person who pasted the posters inside the train, the sources further said.