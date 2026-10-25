Flight trip from Delhi to Thailand turns awry for 98 people as cash worth nearly Rs 3 lakh stolen

NEW DELHI: A company-organised trip to Thailand for 98 high-performing dealers ended in a theft, with nearly Rs 3 lakh in cash allegedly stolen from their checked-in bags during their onward and return journeys. The dealers, who are based in Rajasthan, have filed multiple e-FIRs at the Delhi airport police station.

The thefts took place during the trip between October 9 and 12 but came to light only after the dealers returned home.

Lakshya Sethi, a dealer from Kota who lost Rs 1.5 lakh, said the group flew to Thailand on Thai Airways flight TG 32 on October 9. “After reaching Thailand, my friend Praveen found out that Rs 25,000 was stolen from the bag he had given for check-in. This really upset him. Our group returned to Delhi on October 12 by another Thai Airways flight TG 315. It was only reaching my house in Kota that I realised my money was missing when I unpacked my bag.”

Sethi then informed fellow travellers through their common WhatsApp group. “I received shocking feedback. I recall atleast eight of them responding saying that they had lost money in the bags they had given for check-in. Each one had assumed they had missed it somewhere. We then understood that it was a planned theft which had taken place,” the dealer said.

He added that the locks on the bags had been broken and replaced, while number locks had also been tampered with.

The victims have individually filed e-FIRs. Sethi said, “This is a matter of serious concern. I have travelled to many countries with much higher amounts of cash in the check-in baggage. My money has never been stolen like this in the past. I am shaken by this incident.”

On Sunday (October 25), Sethi posted on X seeking help from Delhi and Thailand airports to recover the stolen money.

Responding to his complaint, Delhi airport said, “As per a recent directive of the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, passengers are requested to file an e-FIR with Delhi police in case of any theft or pilferage from the baggage.” The airport also shared a link to the website for filing an e-FIR.