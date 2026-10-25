Jamia lodges complaint against Congress MPs for 'trespass'; students decry 'detention'

Jamia Millia Islamia has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and others, alleging that they trespassed onto the campus and instigated unrest during a student protest demanding union elections, a university official said on Sunday.

There was no response from the Delhi Police to the complaint or the allegations that several students were detained outside Gate 7.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has alleged that hundreds of police personnel detained students outside Gate 7.

A section of students has been demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), and four of them have been on a hunger strike for 13 days.

In a social media post, the SFI described the situation as a crackdown on students.

On Saturday, the university shifted classes online, citing security concerns.

The same day, according to the university, "more than 1,500" teaching and non-teaching staff, along with Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, marched from the Ansari Auditorium lawns to Gate 7 to persuade the protesting students to call off their agitation.

The university said the staff made repeated appeals over nearly two hours, but the protesters refused to vacate the site.

The SFI's Jamia unit alleged that the proctor and registrar, along with the security adviser, tried to remove the hunger strikers, dismantled their tents and dragged women students.