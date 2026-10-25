Passengers in heated exchange with Spicejet staff after flight delay in Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A heated exchange took place between two SpiceJet staff members and more than 150 passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday, with Central Industrial Security Force personnel present at the scene.

A 1-minute-8-second video of the incident, shared by the X handle @IndianLafdaa, went viral. SpiceJet flights across airports have faced delays of several hours on and off over the past three months, prompting angry reactions from passengers.

The video shows passengers gathered in front of a SpiceJet counter amid a heated argument. A staff member is heard saying, “Spicejet is cheap, that’s why you prefer us” (Spicejet sasta hai, isliye aaye ho aap).