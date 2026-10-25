The People's Painter

Drawings and sketches often offer a glimpse into an artist’s thought process. For artist Sudhir Patwardhan, they are also a way of understanding the world around him and responding to what he sees.

His recent exhibition at Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery, ‘In Another Mode: Sudhir Patwardhan’s Drawings 1970–2000’, brought together sketches and drawings from the first three decades of his career. Curated by art historian Siva Kumar, the exhibition looked at a part of Patwardhan’s practice that often remains behind the scenes, offering viewers a closer look at his creative process and the ideas that have shaped his work over the years.

Looking at works made several decades ago has also given the artist a different perspective on his own practice. While he can understand how they contributed to his development, he says he no longer identifies with them in the same way.

“I do look at them differently. In the sense that they seem as if someone else has done them. I can intellectually understand their role in my evolution, but do not see myself in them today,” Patwardhan adds.

Patwardhan is known for his paintings of people and the city, particularly Mumbai, near Thane, where he lives. His works often focus on ordinary people and their everyday surroundings. In his curatorial note, Kumar described him as a “preeminent painter of people and the city”.