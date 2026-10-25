Traders’ body urges Rahul to defer November 1 rally

NEW DELHI: The Chamber of Trade and Industry has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning of potential business losses worth Rs 10,000 crore during the festive shopping season.

In a letter to Gandhi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally could affect wholesale and retail markets ahead of Dhanteras on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. Delhi records business worth around Rs 25,000 crore during Dhanteras, the traders’ body said.

CTI claimed traders had already suffered losses of around Rs 3,000 crore in October due to rallies, marches and road closures in Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi.

The organisation said around 20 wholesale and retail markets within five kilometres of Ramlila Maidan, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli and Bhagirath Palace, could face disruptions due to traffic diversions and restrictions on public transport. CTI urged political parties to avoid rallies in key commercial areas during the festive season.