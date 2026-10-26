Delhi girl’s death: Police scan school CCTV

NEW DELHI: The death of a 17-year-old student found with severe burns at her school in east Delhi on Saturday has prompted police to examine supervision arrangements, question teachers and staff, and review CCTV footage, while her family alleged negligence and raised the possibility of a conspiracy.

The class 12 student died at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Krishna Nagar on Saturday while a school inspection was underway. Investigators were examining several possible factors, including personal difficulties, but had not established the circumstances or motive behind her death, sources said.

According to sources, she had been attending her seventh-period class when she sought her teacher’s permission to leave to drink water.

Police said she subsequently went to an area behind the guard room, near a water tank. They were investigating a suspected act of self-harm and examining how she reached the area without teachers or security personnel noticing in time. Investigators were also reviewing the circumstances in which she left the classroom and the school’s supervision arrangements.

Staff members rushed to the area after hearing screams and found the student with severe burns. They alerted the police.

Shahdara deputy commissioner of police RP Meena said a call about a student suffering burns was received at 11.58 am. A team from Krishna Nagar police station went to the school, and the girl was taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police seized the school’s CCTV digital video recorder and were analysing footage. The security guard was being questioned about his whereabouts at the time. Sources said police were examining possible relationship difficulties, including a suspected breakup. No link between those circumstances and her death had been established.

Investigators review the circumstances

She had been attending class when she sought permission to leave to drink water, as per the sources. Investigators were also reviewing the circumstances in which she left the classroom.