Delhi-NCR in the crosshair of drug and arms cartels

For centuries, Delhi has been a vibrant trading centre. From grains and textiles to machinery, consumer goods and precious metals, the national capital and its surrounding towns have served as an important marketplace connecting producers, traders and consumers across the country.

However, two disturbing developments last week raise a question if the region was acquiring a new and sinister identity of being a transit point for weapons and a manufacturing base for international drug syndicates.

The first alarm came from Rabupura in Greater Noida, where the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), uncovered a synthetic drug manufacturing facility. Investigators suspect links to Mexican drug cartels and allege that funds for the operation were routed from Dubai.

A similar illicit synthetic drug manufacturing facility was detected in the region in 2024.

The second development concerns the October 18 firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested four people, including two women, for their alleged role in supplying the weapon used in the attack.

According to investigators, the pistol and ammunition were procured from Amritsar and transported to Mumbai through a network of intermediaries and couriers. The arrests exposed a supply chain connecting several cities, linked to organised criminal networks.