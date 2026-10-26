Despite government measures, Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality

For years, winters in the capital have been synonymous with air pollution. Despite multiple government measures, awareness campaigns, and court orders, citizens continue to grapple with deteriorating air quality as temperatures fall and atmospheric conditions trap pollutants close to the ground.

This year, the situation is no different. As the winds cool down, the question looms again that Delhi, ironically one of the greenest capitals, is ready to tackle the problem. The query also assumes importance because the Supreme Court of India has recently allowed partial use of fireworks this festive season.

Multiple sources of the problem

Delhi’s winter pollution cannot be explained by a single source, said experts. While smoke from stubble burning is one of the major causes, local emissions from vehicles, industries, construction activities, road dust and open waste burning also contribute to the problem.

“Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana can send smoke towards the capital, but vehicle exhaust, road dust, construction work, industrial emissions and waste burning also contribute to the problem,” said Alash Vashistha, environmentalist and NGT lawyer.

A Noida-based environmental activist, Manoj Kumar, opined that weather conditions play an important role as well. “During October and November, lower wind speeds and changes in temperature can trap pollutants close to the ground, making the air more harmful to breathe. Firecrackers during festivals can add to the pollution load. The exact contribution of each source varies with the season and weather,” he said.