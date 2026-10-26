ED arrests Delhi-based travel agent in ‘donkey route’ case, sent to 7-day remand

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Delhi-based travel agent Tarun Khosla in connection with a money-laundering investigation into an alleged illegal immigration network that facilitated entry into the United States through the “donkey route”.

A special PMLA court in Jalandhar has reportedly remanded him to seven days of ED custody.

Khosla was brought from Delhi on transit remand and produced before the court on October 24. He was already on the ED’s radar.

The agency’s investigation has revealed that the illegal migration network involved travel agents, middlemen, “donkers”, overseas associates, hawala operators and people providing lodging and logistical support to migrants deported from the US.

On December 18, 2025, the ED conducted searches at 13 locations across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. The premises linked to Khosla in Delhi and Richi Travels in Jalandhar were among those covered during the operation.

The agency seized Rs 4.62 crore in cash, 6 kg of gold bullion and 313 kg of silver from Khosla’s business and residential premises. Documents relating to migrants kept as surety for payments were also found at the premises of Balwan Singh, a Panipat-based travel agent.

On December 15, the ED provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.41 crore, equivalent to the alleged proceeds of crime generated by agents Shubham Sharma, Jagjit Singh and Surmukh Singh, who were allegedly involved in facilitating illegal migration to the US.