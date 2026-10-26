Father, son killed in building collapse in Delhi's Harsh Vihar

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old man and his son were killed after a building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area.

Police got information on Sunday at 6.46 pm that a building structure at A-4, Milan Garden, Sewa Dham Road, Harsh Vihar had collapsed, following which teams reached the spot.

Preliminary inspection revealed that the ground-floor structure of an old building, which reportedly housed a godown, had collapsed along with the first-floor structure constructed above it. The property is reportedly owned by Manoj Kumar, a police officer said.

Two fire brigade vehicles, two ambulances and a crane were deployed at the spot. Civil Defence volunteers and an NDRF team also reached the site to assist in the rescue operation. Rescue teams cleared the debris and conducted a search of the collapsed structure, the officer said.

During the overnight rescue operation, two persons were pulled out from beneath the debris and rushed to GTB Hospital, where they were declared brought dead by the attending doctors.

The deceased have been identified as Chanderpal and Vijay Kumar (33), residents of Harsh Vihar.

The rescue operation is still underway. Legal action under the relevant provisions of law is being initiated, and further investigation into the matter is in progress, police added.