Homeward bound

Marking two decades in fashion, Samant Chauhan sets out on a journey that is actually a quest to find his true home. Growing up in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, Chauhan developed a close relationship with tussar silk and the region’s weaving traditions. His roots, however, lie in Rajasthan, a region whose history, culture and clothing traditions have continued to influence his work. His first collection, 'Rajputana Couture', explored these influences, and twenty years later, his collection, 'Where My Home Is?', brings together these different ideas of home, roots and migration.

The beautiful collection showcased at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI looks at how textiles, craft and traditions have travelled across India for centuries, adapting to new geographies and influences while retaining something of where they began.

Jaisalmer’s landscape finds echoes in the natural golds and antique golds running through the collection, with red representing the colour and clothing traditions of the wider region. The silhouettes come in Bhagalpuri weaves, particularly zari-rich tissues, used alongside tussar and a variety of other textiles.

Gold zari, dabka and silk thread lend richness to structured jackets and sculpted forms, alongside softer volumes, fluid gowns and layered eveningwear.

The edit connects the two states, including ancestry, migration, memory, craft and culture. Chauhan tells us more:

Q. How does looking back at your debut 'Rajputana Couture' influence the vision of this milestone collection?

When I presented 'Rajputana Couture' 20 years ago, it was my very first show and an exploration of my ancestral roots. Returning to it for 'Where My Home Is?' is not about looking backwards or recreating what I did then. It is about returning to a beginning, but this time, carrying two decades of journeys, textiles, and experiences. The influence is much more subtle now. It appears in echoes rather than literal references. It has let me see the Rajputana region’s clothing traditions from a much more mature, contemporary perspective, bringing together everything I have learned about construction, material, and movement.