Jamia alumni back students union demand, protesters reject poll timeline order

NEW DELHI: Alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia and family members of the university’s founders on Monday expressed support for students protesting for a student union, calling for democratic representation on campus and urging the administration to provide a clear timeline for elections.

At a press conference organized by the Jamia Collective at Syeda Manzil in Jamia Nagar, alumni and student representatives raised concerns over the absence of an elected students’ union for nearly two decades, alleged surveillance of protesters and disciplinary action against students.

Sameena Mishra, an alumna of Jamia, stressed the importance of preserving democratic spaces on campus. Saman, a student associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), alleged that students participating in demonstrations were being monitored and that complaints against them were routed to the proctor’s office.

The speakers demanded the removal of the security adviser’s post and the resignation of the chief proctor. They also questioned the presence of security personnel on campus, alleging that personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had been deployed at the university. Students further claimed that canteens and libraries remained closed amid the ongoing standoff.

They also demanded the withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters and an inquiry into the alleged use of force against students.

The press conference came hours after the university issued an order stating that students’ union elections would be held after 15 days of approval of the union’s constitution. The administration also issued an order saying that suspension orders and show-cause notices will also be revoked.

However, protesting students refused to call off their agitation, pointing out that the order did not specify when the constitution would be approved, leaving the timeline for elections uncertain.

The administration had earlier announced the formation of a committee to draft the constitution and said disciplinary action initiated over protest-related issues would be reviewed.

Amid escalating tensions, the university shifted classes across all courses to online mode from October 24, citing concerns over students’ safety and security.