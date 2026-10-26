Jamia students continue protest despite poll assurance, scuffles with paramilitary personnel

Scuffles broke out between protesting students and paramilitary personnel at Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday as students continued their agitation for the restoration of students' union elections despite the university announcing that the polls would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution, PTI reported.
Some protesters were detained, and security was tightened as police personnel prevented students from entering the campus. The university had shifted classes across all courses to online mode amid the nearly two-week-long protest and advised students to avoid visiting the campus.
The university's order, issued earlier on Monday, also revoked suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the agitation. It provided for an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel during the protest.
However, the students said the order did not address their demand for a definite timeline for the elections and the approval of the union's constitution.
Rehan Khan, one of the two students on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 12 days, alleged that the administration was attempting to divert attention from the protesters' demands.
"Our first demand was that student union elections should be revived and dates for polls be declared," Khan told PTI, questioning the absence of a deadline for the approval of the constitution.
"The notice provided by the university is them trying to distract us, but we will not go back until our demands are met," he said.
Khan alleged that the administration wanted the protesters to accept the order and end their hunger strike. He also claimed that attempts had been made to force the students to break their fast.
According to Khan, the administration had told the protesters that a draft constitution would be prepared by December 20, following which it would be approved and election dates announced within 15 days.
"Even if the constitution is drafted by December 20, what is the guarantee that the administration will accept the constitution?" he asked, adding that the students had sought a definite timeline for its approval.
The university said its order followed consideration of a demand letter submitted by the hunger-striking students and their delegates. It also stated that the protesters had agreed to issue a public apology at a press conference for defamatory statements, actions or social media posts against the administration and remove such posts from social media platforms.
The order further stated that the protest would be called off immediately following its issuance. However, students continued their agitation, maintaining that the announcement did not adequately address their demands.
The agitation centres on the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), whose elections have not been held since 2006. The protesters have also demanded a time-bound election schedule, withdrawal of disciplinary action against students and an inquiry into alleged excesses by security personnel.
Four students had earlier been on an indefinite hunger strike, while the number had reduced to two, including Khan, as the protest continued.
The university administration had said a seven-member committee of professors held several rounds of talks with the protesters. A committee to draft the JMISU constitution was notified on October 21.
The protesting students, however, maintained that setting up the drafting committee was insufficient without a definite timeline for the elections and the inclusion of student representatives in the process.
The university had also announced that campus gates and libraries would remain closed until further notice amid the agitation.
(With inputs from PTI)