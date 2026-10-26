Jamia students continue protest despite poll assurance, scuffles with paramilitary personnel

Scuffles broke out between protesting students and paramilitary personnel at Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday as students continued their agitation for the restoration of students' union elections despite the university announcing that the polls would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution, PTI reported.

Some protesters were detained, and security was tightened as police personnel prevented students from entering the campus. The university had shifted classes across all courses to online mode amid the nearly two-week-long protest and advised students to avoid visiting the campus.

The university's order, issued earlier on Monday, also revoked suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the agitation. It provided for an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel during the protest.

However, the students said the order did not address their demand for a definite timeline for the elections and the approval of the union's constitution.

Rehan Khan, one of the two students on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 12 days, alleged that the administration was attempting to divert attention from the protesters' demands.

"Our first demand was that student union elections should be revived and dates for polls be declared," Khan told PTI, questioning the absence of a deadline for the approval of the constitution.

"The notice provided by the university is them trying to distract us, but we will not go back until our demands are met," he said.