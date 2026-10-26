New Delhi Municipal Council plans to develop tulip garden inside Nehru Park

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to develop a larger tulip garden inside Nehru Park, with dedicated parking and recreational activities, to allow visitors to spend more time enjoying the seasonal blooms, its chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said on Sunday.

The civic body has identified a site for the proposed garden and started preparations, Dwivedi said in a post on X, adding that the new facility would supplement the existing tulip displays along Shanti Path. The tulip blooms along Shanti Path attract visitors every year, but the lack of parking facilities often leads to traffic congestion and roadside parking, making it difficult for people to spend extended periods at the site, he said.

“The proposed garden at Nehru Park will have dedicated parking and activities such as music and drone photography, allowing families to enjoy the flowers and spend more time at the venue without traffic-related hassles,” Dwivedi said.

The NDMC will continue to plant tulips along Shanti Path, with the larger garden being an additional attraction, he added. Tulips typically bloom for around 20 to 25 days. The civic body plans to develop the Nehru Park site into a year-round floral attraction, featuring seasonal flowers throughout the year, Dwivedi said.