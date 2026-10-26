Presiding officers to talk legislative rules in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly will host a meeting of the Committee of Presiding Officers, constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, to formulate a Uniform Model of the “Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business for Legislative Bodies” across the country, assembly speaker Vijender Gupta said on Sunday.

The meeting on October 27 will bring together presiding officers and representatives of the Legislative Assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi. The committee will deliberate on a draft report containing recommendations for the proposed Uniform Model Rules, an Assembly Secretariat statement said.

The discussions are expected to focus on examining the recommendations, addressing issues requiring further consideration and building consensus on a common procedural framework for legislative bodies.

The draft report is expected to be taken up for consideration and adoption, subject to the outcome of the deliberations.

The presiding officers’ meeting will also help determine the next steps towards finalising the proposed model rules and taking the recommendations forward through the appropriate institutional process, the statement said.