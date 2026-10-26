Rahul Gandhi visits exhibition of Raihan’s photos amid row

NEW DELHI: Dismissing BJP’s allegations of a rift between the Gandhi siblings, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited the exhibition of Raihan Vadra at Bikaner House. This was his first public appearance after the recent foreign trip. Gandhi took a tour of the venue, interacted with other visitors and clicked photographs with them.

He also encouraged Raihan’s team members and discussed the details of the photographs. Sources said he praised the exhibition. This was not the first time that Gandhi had attended Raihan’s exhibition.

However, the visit assumes significance as BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari and other workers had accused Congress leaders of manufacturing a controversy for political purposes and alleged tensions between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Robert Vadra praised his son’s dedication in a social media post, saying, “Minding his own business, passionately committed to his work, and sensibly respecting everyone’s sentiments.”

Raihan’s solo exhibition, “No Idea Is Final”, was on display until Sunday. As the show ended, he took to social media and quoted poet Rainer Maria Rilke: “Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final.”