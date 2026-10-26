Delhi

Thick smoke billows from Delhi’s North Block; six fire tenders rushed to spot

No casualty has been reported so far.
Smoke billowing into the sky in Delhi's North Block.
Smoke billowing into the sky in Delhi's North Block.(Photo | X)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the North Block of the Union Secretariat in Delhi on Monday, prompting authorities to deploy six fire tenders, an official said.

A police officer said some repair work was underway at the building, which might have led to a minor fire.

No casualty has been reported so far.

Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11.10 am reporting smoke emanating from the building, following which six fire tenders were dispatched, the official said.

MP Milind Deora said he noticed smoke rising from behind North Block while on way to parliament. 

(With inputs from PTI)

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