City records lowest minimum temperature for the month at 16.2°C; AQI at 174

NEW DELHI: The capital recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the month 16.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 174, placing it in the moderate category.

The maximum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal. The previous day’s AQI was 153.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

Of the 57 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 18 recorded poor air quality, one station, Ghogha, recorded satisfactory air quality, and the rest recorded moderate air quality. The highest Air Quality Index was recorded at CRRI Mathura Road at 248.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the ventilation index is expected to remain below 6,000 square metres per second, with average wind speeds below 10 kmph, conditions unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

The city’s air quality is likely to deteriorate to poor on October 27 and 28, and improve to moderate on October 29. The outlook for the subsequent six days indicates moderate to poor air quality, the system said.