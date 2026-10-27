Delhi Police denies withdrawing permission for INDIA bloc's Nov 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday clarified that it had not withdrawn permission for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, rejecting allegations by the Congress that authorities were delaying its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The police said a no-objection certificate (NOC) had been granted from the law-and-order perspective and that around 3,500 personnel would be deployed, with more than 200 CCTV cameras installed to monitor security at the designated protest site.

The clarification comes amid allegations by the Congress that authorities were stalling its programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police have divided the venue into 14 zones for crowd management, called in 10 companies of reserve forces and planned surveillance through CCTV cameras, body-worn cameras and surveillance-equipped vehicles.

According to an official communication addressed to Congress leader Manish Chatrath, in-charge of the party headquarters, the NOC was granted subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with specified conditions.

The letter, dated October 17, pertains to the Congress's request to book Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3 for the rally scheduled on November 1 between 10 am and 5 pm.