Jamia students continue stir for 16th day, demand firm deadline for union polls

The protest demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) entered its 16th day on Tuesday, with students refusing to call off the agitation despite the university's decision to hold elections within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution.

The protesters have demanded a definite date for the elections, which have not been held since 2006, and a clear timeline for approving the constitution.

In an order issued on Monday, the university said elections would be held within 15 days of the constitution's approval. It also revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the agitation and announced an inquiry into the conduct of security staff during the protest.

However, the students said the order did not address their key demand for a deadline to approve the constitution.

"Our first demand was that student union elections should be revived, and dates for polls be declared," Rehan Khan, one of the students on an indefinite hunger strike, said on Monday.

The university subsequently directed Khan to vacate the protest site immediately, warning of legal action in case of non-compliance.

The order also stated that the protesters had agreed to issue a public apology at a press conference for defamatory statements, actions or social media posts against the administration. It directed them to remove such posts immediately and said the agitation would be called off following the order.

Tensions escalated on Monday as scuffles broke out between protesting students and paramilitary personnel amid heightened security on campus. Police prevented students from entering the university after classes across all courses were shifted online.

Meanwhile, the Jamia Collective organised a press conference at Syeda Manzil in Jamia Nagar on Monday, where alumni, members of the university's founding families, artists, lawyers and student representatives expressed solidarity with the protesters and called for the restoration of democratic spaces on campus.

Representatives of the NSUI, AISF, SFI, AIDSO, AISA and DISHA reiterated the students' demands and called for meaningful dialogue with the administration. Those who addressed the gathering included academician Siddiquur Rahman Kidwai, educationist Syeda Hameed and JMI alumna Sameena Mishra.

In a statement, participants said students needed a representative platform to raise concerns, participate in university affairs and contribute to campus governance. They urged the administration to hold transparent discussions and take concrete steps to resolve the impasse.

SFI representatives also questioned the role of the university's security adviser, alleging that the post was being used to monitor students involved in protests. They raised concerns over the deployment of security personnel on campus.

The university had earlier announced a committee to draft the JMISU constitution and said disciplinary action against students over protest-related issues would be reviewed.

Classes were shifted online on October 24 amid concerns over student safety and escalating tensions at the protest site. According to a notice issued on Monday, online classes will continue until November 8, after which the university will reassess the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)