L-G approves changes to Patwari recruitment rules, graduation made must

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved amendment to the Recruitment Rules for Patwaris in the Revenue Department to simplify eligibility criteria and facilitate recruitment against vacant posts. Of the 230 sanctioned posts, only 60 are currently filled, affecting the department’s functioning.

The number of Patwari posts increased from 218 to 230 following the creation of 12 posts for newly created revenue districts earlier this year.

The amendment follows the last recruitment process conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.

Earlier, candidates were required to have passed Class 12 with Mathematics and hold a one-year computer diploma from a government-recognised institution. Graduation, along with a diploma or certification in cadastral surveying or the Total Station method and one year of field experience, was a desirable qualification.

Under the revised rules, graduation in any discipline from a recognised university is now the essential qualification. The department will provide three months of training in computers, surveying and mapping to newly appointed Patwaris.

The recruitment process, previously based entirely on direct recruitment, will now also allow appointments on deputation. Eligible Central, state or Union Territory government employees holding analogous regular posts in their parent departments, with three years of service in Pay Band-2 and a bachelor’s degree in any discipline, can apply. The maximum age limit for departmental candidates has also been raised from 27 to 40 years.