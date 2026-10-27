MCD set to procure 98.5K anti-rabies jabs

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved the procurement of 98,500 vials of anti-rabies vaccine to ensure uninterrupted treatment for animal-bite victims at its four hospitals and 25 health centres over the next two years, officials said on Monday.

According to the civic body, the MCD plans to procure a total of 1.20 lakh vials for a two-year period based on an estimated annual requirement of around 60,000 vials. It purchased 21,500 vials in May this year.

MCD Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, in a statement, said the civic body was taking steps to ensure that people bitten or attacked by dogs, monkeys, cats and other animals could access timely treatment.

“Providing timely treatment to victims of animal attacks is a priority for the corporation,” Sharma said.

Sharma said the procurement plan was drawn up to maintain adequate stocks at its healthcare facilities and prevent patients from facing difficulties in accessing treatment due to a shortage of vaccines.