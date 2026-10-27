MCD suspends junior engineer over demolition of animal shelter

NEW DELHI: A day after chief minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the demolition of an animal shelter being constructed in Nizampur village, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended a junior engineer in its outer north zone.

According to an order, Vikas Kumar Gupta, a junior engineer with the building department in the outer north zone, was placed under suspension with immediate effect as disciplinary proceedings against him were contemplated.

The order, issued by the deputy commissioner of the outer north zone, stated that Gupta would receive a subsistence allowance as per rules and could not leave the station without permission during the suspension period. Activist Jagriti Mishra, had been building a shelter for injured, abandoned and paralysed animals in Nizampur. Mishra alleged that the structure was demolished without any prior notice.