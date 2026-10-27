Old RTR flyover back on track for light vehicles, structural audit underway

NEW DELHI: The Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover, a key connecting route to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, will reopen for light vehicles from Monday evening, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma announced on Monday after inspecting the repair works. Completed in 2009, the Old RTR flyover has served as a vital link for airport-bound traffic from south Delhi for over 17 years.

The flyover’s carriageway towards IGI Airport from Vasant Vihar was closed on October 20 after the traffic police detected cracks in the road surface at two locations. A subsequent inspection had revealed deteriorating concrete in the gap slab section, visible cracks on the road and exposed iron reinforcement rods. Hence, traffic on the stretch was halted as a precautionary measure.

“The necessary repair work has been completed, and the flyover will be reopened for light vehicles starting Monday. A comprehensive structural audit is also underway to ensure the strength and long-term safety of this flyover, which was constructed in 2009,” the PWD minister said.

Verma visited the site along with senior officials to review the work before clearing the structure for use. He stressed that the temporary closure was a necessary step, taken solely in the interest of public safety, and that the department acted swiftly to restore connectivity within a week.

During the closure, traffic was diverted to the adjoining service road, which led to heavy congestion and long queues at the approach to the flyover, particularly during peak hours. The reopening is expected to bring relief to daily commuters, airport travellers, taxi operators and residents of nearby colonies who faced extended travel times over the past week.

Decisions on further use will be guided by the findings of the ongoing structural audit. The PWD has undertaken the audit to assess the overall health of the 17-year-old structure and identify any additional work.