Shopping fraud complaint leads to Rs 30 crore cyber racket

NEW DELHI: A DU student’s complaint of online shopping fraud involving Rs 6,450 has led to the busting of an alleged cyber fraud network involving transactions worth over Rs 30 crore, with seven people arrested in coordinated raids in Greater Noida and Kanpur, an official said.

The case began when the student ordered a kurti worth Rs 799 through an online advertisement and paid Rs 400 in advance. She later received a call regarding parcel delivery and was asked to provide a passcode.

The alleged seller subsequently induced her to make additional payments of Rs 1,150, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,650 and Rs 650 on various pretexts, but neither delivered the parcel nor refunded the money, a police official said.

During the investigation, the cheated amount was traced to a bank account in Greater Noida linked to Aditya Mishra and Udit Pratap Singh Bhadauriya. Police arrested Mishra, Ayush Verma, Abhishek Pal, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Kumar and Gaurav Pandey on October 16. Bhadauriya was arrested from Kanpur on October 21. Police said the syndicate used fake firms and documents to open bank accounts and route proceeds from cyber frauds.