Union Min Pralhad Joshi says efforts on to hold Jamia student elections, urges protesters to maintain order

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said efforts were under way to hold student body elections at Jamia Millia Islamia University and urged students not to turn the ongoing protest into a law and order problem.

Responding to a question on the students’ demand for elections during a media briefing after launching the CBSE Experience Centre at the CBSE Integrated Complex in Dwarka, Joshi said, “Negotiations are going on. Nobody should try to create a law and order problem. There is a body which is looking into it, including the Vice Chancellor. They are taking care of it. “

He added that elections had not been held since 2006.

Earlier, Joshi said parents’ obsession with high marks often forced students to memorise topics without understanding them. “If the marks scored are less, they commit suicide. The reason for it is that we do not do anything to build the confidence of the child. This Experience Centre will play a crucial role in building confidence,” he said.

Referring to students who take their lives after failing examinations, he said, “But whenever a student fails even once in 10th or 12th results, such an extreme step is taken revealing a weak mindset,” the Minister added.