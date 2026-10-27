Yamuna cruise set to begin in November

NEW DELHI: Delhiites may soon be able to enjoy a cruise along the Yamuna, with trial runs of the ‘Namo Yamuna River Safari’ set to begin in the first week of November. Spanning a 6-km stretch, the new attraction is envisioned as a family-friendly destination featuring a restaurant, park, kid’s zone, musical fountain and water sports.
The project, being developed between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur on a six-km waterway, is expected to boost tourism and create employment opportunities, with facilities being developed to turn the vicinity into a recreational destination, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who conducted a trial run and inspected the cruise service.
The preparations are under way to operate a cruise with a capacity of 30 passengers on the route. The round trip from Sonia Vihar to the Shani Temple in Jagatpur and back is expected to take around 35 to 45 minutes.
Passengers will enjoy a boat ride along the designated route and return to their starting point at the end of the journey. The trial run is planned to continue for about a week, followed by preparations for a formal launch in the first week of November.
An official announcement will be made once the final date is decided. Under the proposed arrangements, the entry fee for the premises has been set at `50, while the proposed fare for a complete cruise trip is `500.
The CM said that the city shares a deep emotional and cultural bond with the Yamuna. The launch of Yamuna Safari will give this bond a new dimension while opening up fresh opportunities for tourism and recreation in the capital.
She said the government plans to formally launch the Yamuna Safari before Chhath Puja so that residents can enjoy this unique experience with family. Just as boating on rivers in other cities offers people a chance to unwind and get closer to nature, residents of Delhi will also be able to enjoy a cruise while taking in the sights of the Yamuna.
The initiative is an important step towards developing an attractive tourism destination for families. She stressed that while tourism facilities are being developed, equal attention must be paid to keeping the Yamuna clean and protecting the environment.