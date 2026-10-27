Yamuna cruise set to begin in November

NEW DELHI: Delhiites may soon be able to enjoy a cruise along the Yamuna, with trial runs of the ‘Namo Yamuna River Safari’ set to begin in the first week of November. Spanning a 6-km stretch, the new attraction is envisioned as a family-friendly destination featuring a restaurant, park, kid’s zone, musical fountain and water sports.

The project, being developed between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur on a six-km waterway, is expected to boost tourism and create employment opportunities, with facilities being developed to turn the vicinity into a recreational destination, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who conducted a trial run and inspected the cruise service.

The preparations are under way to operate a cruise with a capacity of 30 passengers on the route. The round trip from Sonia Vihar to the Shani Temple in Jagatpur and back is expected to take around 35 to 45 minutes.

Passengers will enjoy a boat ride along the designated route and return to their starting point at the end of the journey. The trial run is planned to continue for about a week, followed by preparations for a formal launch in the first week of November.

An official announcement will be made once the final date is decided. Under the proposed arrangements, the entry fee for the premises has been set at `50, while the proposed fare for a complete cruise trip is `500.