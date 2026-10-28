10L vehicles to face pollution curbs

NEW DELHI: Come November 1, commuting to work, school, and errand trips are set to become a major challenge. Over 10 lakh vehicles from neighbouring NCR will face entry restrictions as part of the city’s measures to fight rising winter pollution.
According to Transport Department estimates, more than 10 lakh vehicles from Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be affected by Delhi’s decision to prohibit the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission standards from November 1 to January 31.
Expressing his helplessness at the move, a man from Gurugram said, “I live in Gurugram and drive to Dwarka every day to drop my children off at their school. My vehicle is BS-IV-compliant and registered in Haryana. Why should I suffer for a problem that the government has failed to control?” he asked, requesting anonymity.
For others, the curbs could mean not just a change in daily routine but also additional expenses to reach their workplaces. Sunil Kumar, who travels daily from Gurugram to the Dwarka for office, said he might have to depend on cabs if he could no longer drive his car to the station.
“My car is registered in Haryana. I drive to the Metro station every day to reach my office. My vehicle has undergone pollution checks, and I follow the prescribed norms. Why is the Delhi government trying to stop our vehicles?” he asked.Kumar said that the alternative could cost him an additional `500 to `1,000 in cab fares every day.
Some residents question whether the restrictions will address the underlying causes of the city’s persistent pollution. “This order will add to household expenses without addressing the root cause of the problem,” said Rajesh Sharma, another commuter.
Another Gurugram resident said the restrictions could create difficulties for people who cross the Delhi-Haryana border for everyday needs and cannot afford to replace their vehicles at short notice.
A senior Delhi Traffic Police officer said the force was prepared to enforce the restrictions, with more than 100 teams to be deployed at the motorable border points across the national capital.
The officer said banners carrying messages about the restrictions would be displayed at entry points to inform motorists, while traffic personnel in different areas would maintain a strict vigil. Vehicles found violating the applicable directions would be challaned, he added.
Transport and vehicular emissions account for nearly half of Delhi’s local PM2.5 pollution, according to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment released on December 31, 2025. During the peak winter pollution period last year, vehicles contributed around 46% to 53% of the city’s local PM2.5 levels, the report said.
AQI settles at 218, ‘poor’ category at 55 stations
Delhi’s air quality stood in the ‘moderate’ category, with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 197 at 4 pm on Tuesday, nearing the ‘poor’ mark. The AQI later deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category, reaching 218 by 7 pm. Of the 55 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 27 recorded ‘poor’ air quality, while Ghogha recorded satisfactory air quality. The remaining stations recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.