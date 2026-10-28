10L vehicles to face pollution curbs

NEW DELHI: Come November 1, commuting to work, school, and errand trips are set to become a major challenge. Over 10 lakh vehicles from neighbouring NCR will face entry restrictions as part of the city’s measures to fight rising winter pollution.

According to Transport Department estimates, more than 10 lakh vehicles from Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be affected by Delhi’s decision to prohibit the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission standards from November 1 to January 31.

Expressing his helplessness at the move, a man from Gurugram said, “I live in Gurugram and drive to Dwarka every day to drop my children off at their school. My vehicle is BS-IV-compliant and registered in Haryana. Why should I suffer for a problem that the government has failed to control?” he asked, requesting anonymity.

For others, the curbs could mean not just a change in daily routine but also additional expenses to reach their workplaces. Sunil Kumar, who travels daily from Gurugram to the Dwarka for office, said he might have to depend on cabs if he could no longer drive his car to the station.

“My car is registered in Haryana. I drive to the Metro station every day to reach my office. My vehicle has undergone pollution checks, and I follow the prescribed norms. Why is the Delhi government trying to stop our vehicles?” he asked.Kumar said that the alternative could cost him an additional `500 to `1,000 in cab fares every day.