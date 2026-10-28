47.57L voters yet to figure in draft roll, SIR claims window to close on October 30

NEW DELHI: With just three days left before the Special Intensive Revision claims window closes on October 30, nearly 47.57 lakh people who were on Delhi’s electoral rolls at the start of the exercise are yet to be included in the draft roll.

The chief electoral officers’ office has claimed that more than 31.26 lakh notices, or 94.34% of the total 33.14 lakh issued to voters under the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi, have been disposed of, and the names are parked for inclusion in the final voter list to be published on December 4. The CEO office urged every citizen to check their name before time runs out.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) press note, Delhi had 1.45 crore registered voters when the SIR began on June 30, 2026. The enumeration phase continued until August 17. Of these, around 97.54 lakh voters submitted their Enumeration Forms, while nearly 47.57 lakh did not. These voters were classified as Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD), and their list is available on the CEO’s website.

The draft electoral roll, published on August 31, includes around 49.89 lakh male voters, 47.64 lakh female voters and 447 third-gender voters, taking the total to approximately 97.54 lakh.