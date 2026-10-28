47.57L voters yet to figure in draft roll, SIR claims window to close on October 30

NEW DELHI: With just three days left before the Special Intensive Revision claims window closes on October 30, nearly 47.57 lakh people who were on Delhi’s electoral rolls at the start of the exercise are yet to be included in the draft roll.
The chief electoral officers’ office has claimed that more than 31.26 lakh notices, or 94.34% of the total 33.14 lakh issued to voters under the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi, have been disposed of, and the names are parked for inclusion in the final voter list to be published on December 4. The CEO office urged every citizen to check their name before time runs out.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) press note, Delhi had 1.45 crore registered voters when the SIR began on June 30, 2026. The enumeration phase continued until August 17. Of these, around 97.54 lakh voters submitted their Enumeration Forms, while nearly 47.57 lakh did not. These voters were classified as Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD), and their list is available on the CEO’s website.
The draft electoral roll, published on August 31, includes around 49.89 lakh male voters, 47.64 lakh female voters and 447 third-gender voters, taking the total to approximately 97.54 lakh.
Of the electors on the draft roll, around 33.14 lakh have been issued notices. These include nearly 13.80 lakh cases where voters could not be matched with the 2002 SIR rolls and about 19.34 lakh cases flagged for logical discrepancies. By the date of the latest bulletin, around 31.27 lakh notices had been resolved, accounting for 94.34% of the total. Among cases of logical discrepancies, 18.97 lakh, or 98.05%, had been resolved following the ECI’s instructions issued on September 29.
Since the draft roll was published on August 31, the CEO’s office has received around 3.88 lakh additional forms, over and above the 5.25 lakh submitted before publication. Between August 31 and October 26, voters filed around 2.67 lakh Form-6 applications for inclusion in the electoral roll. 20,074 Form-7 applications for objections or deletions, and about 1.01 lakh Form-8 applications for corrections or address changes. To push enrolment, more than one lakh special camps were held across all polling stations.
West district tops in Form 6 applications
District-wise figures released by the CEO showed west district recording the highest number of fresh Form-6 applications since August 31, at 32,938, followed by south east district at 25,650 and east district at 25,814. Northeast district recorded 25,596 such applications, while southwest district recorded 23,594.