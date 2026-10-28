Delhi court grants Brij Bhushan Singh ‘final opportunity’ to reply to appeal against his acquittal

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh the “final opportunity” to file his response to an appeal against his acquittal in a sexual harassment case lodged by four women wrestlers.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh directed the politician to file his response within a week to the appeal filed by the wrestlers against a magisterial court judgment acquitting him in the case.

The judge also informed Singh's counsel that it was the final opportunity to provide the reply.

The court, which was scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday, posted the matter for further proceedings on November 20 after Singh’s counsel sought a week's time to file a reply.

The court on September 28 issued notice to Singh, former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar and the State on the appeal.

On October 9, the court directed Singh to file his reply by October 28.

On August 3 this year, a magisterial court acquitted former BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, including world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, citing lack of evidence.

According to the wrestlers' appeal, the acquittal was unsustainable in law, was founded on a "manifestly erroneous and selective appreciation" of the evidence on record, proceeded on conjectures and surmises, and "failed to apply binding and well-settled principles of law".

The appeal filed by the wrestlers claimed that the magisterial court order acquitting Singh was "erroneous and unsustainable in law".

On August 3, the magisterial court acquitted former BJP MP and ex-chief of WFI in the case filed by women wrestlers, including World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, on grounds of lack of evidence.

A separate FIR lodged by a minor wrestler was earlier closed by court in May 2025 following a police investigation. The court had accepted a closure report filed by police in the case.

In the present case, Phogat revealed that she was one of the six victims in a video message posted on her social media handle X on May 3, 2026.

The police filed a chargesheet against Singh and Tomar in June 2023 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court in May 2024 framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of women against Singh, and criminal intimidation against Tomar.