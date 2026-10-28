Delhi HC rejects Kalindi College professors’ plea against fresh sexual harassment inquiry

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has dismissed two a plea by two associate professors of Delhi University's Kalindi College challenging the constitution of a fresh Internal Committee to inquire into their sexual harassment complaint, holding that their apprehensions of bias were not supported by cogent material establishing a real likelihood of bias.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however directed the newly constituted committee to “endeavour” to complete the inquiry within 90 days, noting that the complaint had remained pending for more than 15 months.

The petition challenged the Vice-Chancellor’s July 16 order setting aside the findings of the earlier Internal Complaints Committee and directing a fresh inquiry. It also challenged the college principal’s July 28 order constituting a new Internal Committee.

The two professors had submitted a joint complaint to the college principal on July 7, 2025, alleging harassment, intimidation, and derogatory and sexually coloured remarks by four faculty members. The alleged incidents included remarks and exchanges in the staff association’s WhatsApp group and at a meeting held on July 3, 2025.

“Considering that the complaint dated July 7, 2025 has remained pending for more than fifteen months, and the period stipulated in the impugned speaking order has lapsed during the pendency of the present proceedings, it is directed as under: (i) The new IC shall proceed with the inquiry into the complaint dated July 7, 2025 and shall endeavour to conclude the same within a period of ninety days from the date of receipt of a copy of this judgment… (ii) The inquiry shall be conducted in accordance with the PoSH Act, the Rules framed thereunder and the UGC Regulations, and in adherence to the principles of natural justice,” the judge said.