Delhi High Court declines PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over protest-related public inconvenience

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking Rs 50 crore in interim compensation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged harassment and inconvenience caused to the public by recent protests and demonstrations in the national capital, PTI reported.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma observed that similar issues were pending before the Supreme Court, which was hearing several petitions related to protests. The bench said the petitioner could approach the apex court with his demands.

“The judicial discipline warrants that, in such an eventuality, this court must stay its hands away from the proceedings and should not pass conflicting orders,” the bench said, according to PTI.

When the petitioner insisted that his demands differed from those raised in the cases pending before the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said several petitions had been filed before the apex court by small traders who claimed their livelihoods had come to a standstill because of the protests.

Mehta submitted that the plea raised a valid public law issue and that petitioner R K Saini, an advocate, could join the proceedings before the Supreme Court with his demands, PTI reported.