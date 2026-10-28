Govt won’t tolerate ‘hooliganism’, ‘rowdy behaviour’ amid Jamia protests: Pralhad Joshi

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday condemned the alleged violence at Jamia Millia Islamia amid a standoff between students and the university administration over the restoration of the students’ union, warning that the government would not tolerate “hooliganism” or “rowdy behaviour”.
The protest demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) entered its 17th day on Wednesday, with students refusing to withdraw the agitation despite the university announcing that elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union’s constitution.
The university on Wednesday released visuals showing broken windows and alleged that students had forcibly entered parts of the campus, damaging surveillance cameras and other property. However, officials did not clarify what action was being taken over the alleged damage.
“What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it. Student union elections have not been held there since 2006. The last time elections were held, there was a serious incident of violence, following which the process was suspended,” Joshi told reporters.
He said a demand for holding elections had been raised, but alleged that some people were also involved in anti-university activities. Action had been taken against those involved, he said, while acknowledging allegations that some innocent people had also been targeted.
Taking the students’ demands into consideration, the minister said a seven-member committee comprising senior deans and professors had been constituted to examine their grievances.
“The committee will examine the grievances raised by the students. We have assured them that their concerns will be looked into. However, the government will not tolerate hooliganism or rowdy behaviour by people who come wearing masks,” Joshi said.
He added that a police complaint had been filed and appealed to the Delhi Police to investigate the matter seriously.
The protesting students have maintained that the university must announce a definite date for the elections, which have not been held since 2006, and specify a timeline for approving the students’ union constitution.
The agitation continued despite an order issued by the university on Monday stating that elections would be held within 15 days of the constitution’s approval. The order also revoked the suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest and provided for a committee to inquire into the conduct of security personnel during the agitation.
However, the students said the decision did not fully address their demands, particularly because the university had not set a deadline for approving the union’s constitution.
(With inputs from PTI)