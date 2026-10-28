Govt won’t tolerate ‘hooliganism’, ‘rowdy behaviour’ amid Jamia protests: Pralhad Joshi

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday condemned the alleged violence at Jamia Millia Islamia amid a standoff between students and the university administration over the restoration of the students’ union, warning that the government would not tolerate “hooliganism” or “rowdy behaviour”.

The protest demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) entered its 17th day on Wednesday, with students refusing to withdraw the agitation despite the university announcing that elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union’s constitution.

The university on Wednesday released visuals showing broken windows and alleged that students had forcibly entered parts of the campus, damaging surveillance cameras and other property. However, officials did not clarify what action was being taken over the alleged damage.

“What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it. Student union elections have not been held there since 2006. The last time elections were held, there was a serious incident of violence, following which the process was suspended,” Joshi told reporters.

He said a demand for holding elections had been raised, but alleged that some people were also involved in anti-university activities. Action had been taken against those involved, he said, while acknowledging allegations that some innocent people had also been targeted.