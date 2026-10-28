Officials asked to make arrangements two days before Chhath Puja

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival and directed officials to complete all major arrangements at least two days before the festival. She said more than 1,400 ghats would be set up in Delhi this year, compared with 1,326 last year. A public holiday will also be observed on the occasion.

Officials informed the meeting that Chhath Puja would begin on November 13 and continue until November 16. Keeping the possibility of cold weather in mind, Gupta directed officials to install covered tents at large and medium-sized ghats wherever required. Additional tents should also be arranged at major model ghats, behind stages and near worship areas.

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete basic preparations at the ghats by November 6, leaving water filling, tent installation and final cleaning for the subsequent days. District administrations and concerned departments were asked to inspect ghats regularly and address shortcomings promptly.

She stressed the need for adequate toilets and changing rooms for women, along with cleanliness at the ghats and surrounding areas. Cleaning arrangements must be ensured before the evening arghya, after night prayers and immediately after the morning Usha Arghya. With large crowds expected on November 15 and 16, sanitation workers and additional teams must remain active round the clock. Sufficient large dustbins should be installed, and waste must be cleared continuously.