One lakh streetlights, 50K CCTVs for women’s safety: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the Delhi government plans to install one lakh smart streetlights and 50,000 CCTV cameras to improve women’s safety. She announced this while inaugurating the Centenary Academic Building, Computer Centre and Skill Development Centre at Daulat Ram College of Delhi University.

Addressing students, the CM said every girl in Delhi should be able to pursue her dreams without fear. She said the government stood with them to protect their safety, dignity and rights.

The chief minister said the proposed smart streetlights would be connected to a Control and Command Centre, enabling authorities to identify faulty lights and ensure their repair within a stipulated timeframe. Planning is also underway to install 50,000 new CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance across the city.

Gupta said women’s safety should not rest solely on women and called for a change in societal attitudes. Instead of imposing restrictions on girls, she said boys and men should be taught to respect women.

Recalling her association with Daulat Ram College, Gupta said her journey in public life began when she became the general secretary of the college students’ union. Her experience in student politics helped her understand people’s problems and inspired her to resolve them. She said it was satisfying to address issues on a wider scale that she had earlier raised for student welfare.