‘Sumo Didi is a celebration of body positivity’

Biopics are often reserved for the greatest in their fields. Anything less wouldn’t do. However, not every pioneer gets an opportunity to share their story with the entire world. That’s exactly how the journey began for Hetal Dave, India’s first Sumo wrestler and the subject of recently-released sports biopic Sumo Didi that is now streaming on Zee5. Hetal, who has had her share of struggles with sponsorship and recognition despite her accomplishments, recalls, “I always felt great athletes gained even more recognition after films. Once during an interview, I said that people will take me seriously only when a biopic is made on me. Later, when I met Akash Chawla and Joy Sengupta, the producers of Sumo Didi, they told me they had been following my story and my interviews. I have been manifesting this project for a long time. Looking at Akash sir’s career, including movies like National Award-winning Anandi Gopal, I was sure that they would do justice to my story, which they have.”

For Shriyam Bhagnani, who plays the eponymous protagonist, the journey was nothing short of serendipitous. The actor had gained 12 kg for Nagesh Kukunoor’s series City of Dreams (2023). “I chose that show because I had this greed to work with Nagesh Kukunoor. I lost another project around the same time, for which I had to gain weight as well. However, that phase is when I got a meeting with Akash sir and Joy sir from Fresh Lime Films. If I had not done City of Dreams, Akash and Joy wouldn't have been able to envision me as Sumo Didi. I guess everything happens for a reason.” Further talking about her physical preparation for the role, Bhagnani adds, “Hetal ma’am trained me in Sumo wrestling. There was also an entire team of physiotherapists, doctors, and trainers, for different aspects of the character. Of course, our director Jayant Rohatgi sir led the emotional journey for the role. However, maintaining the body was a little difficult. I was working out throughout the day, burning way more than I was eating. I had to rely on junk food and tried eating as much as I could, but I’d often fall sick when I had to work out right after. But I did this role because I was very greedy.”

The preparation also required Bhagnani to understand Dave’s emotional journey as a lone pioneer of a less popular sport on a local level. Bhagnani recalls, “I would sit with her, listen to her stories, because the sport on the ground is very different from how we experience it as an audience. Everything you feel while going to the ring that is not visible on TV. She told me once how she overcomes her nervousness. I was just trying to observe what kind of persona she is, trying to capture that to the best of my capability.”