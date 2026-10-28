Tech districts , fully online government services focus of IT policy

NEW DELHI: The government aims to establish over 200 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and train up to six lakh young people in digital skills and bring all notified government services online under its draft Information Technology Policy for 2026-2031. The policy, prepared by the IT Department, will come into force after the necessary approvals.

According to the draft, two dedicated Innovation and Technology Districts are proposed, with South Delhi, Dwarka and East Delhi identified as priority areas. These districts will provide office space, laboratories, co-working facilities and other infrastructure for technology companies and start-ups. The government aims to develop at least one technology district during the five-year policy period.

A Delhi State Data Centre is proposed to become operational by 2027, alongside a round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring centre. Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics would be deployed for traffic management, pollution monitoring, public health forecasting and fraud detection. The draft proposes four dedicated funds, including annual allocations of Rs 5 crore each for GCC facilitation, emerging technology and skills development, and `10 crore for GovTech innovation, subject to budgetary allocation and the Finance Department’s concurrence.