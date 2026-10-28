Tech districts , fully online government services focus of IT policy

NEW DELHI: The government aims to establish over 200 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and train up to six lakh young people in digital skills and bring all notified government services online under its draft Information Technology Policy for 2026-2031. The policy, prepared by the IT Department, will come into force after the necessary approvals.
According to the draft, two dedicated Innovation and Technology Districts are proposed, with South Delhi, Dwarka and East Delhi identified as priority areas. These districts will provide office space, laboratories, co-working facilities and other infrastructure for technology companies and start-ups. The government aims to develop at least one technology district during the five-year policy period.
A Delhi State Data Centre is proposed to become operational by 2027, alongside a round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring centre. Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics would be deployed for traffic management, pollution monitoring, public health forecasting and fraud detection. The draft proposes four dedicated funds, including annual allocations of Rs 5 crore each for GCC facilitation, emerging technology and skills development, and `10 crore for GovTech innovation, subject to budgetary allocation and the Finance Department’s concurrence.
To attract investments, the policy proposes a single-window clearance mechanism to process standard approvals within 30 days. A dedicated GCC Facilitation Cell would serve as a single point of contact for companies seeking to establish operations in Delhi.
Eligible IT and IT-enabled services companies and GCCs would receive a proposed 10 per cent electricity tariff rebate. The policy also provides for reimbursement of internet expenses of up to Rs 5 lakh annually for three years.
GCCs creating more than 500 jobs would be eligible for an employment incentive of Rs 25,000 per employee annually for three years. A diversity incentive of Rs 5,000 per month for five years is proposed for each eligible woman, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe employee, and person with disability.
Other proposed incentives include reimbursement of training expenses, artificial intelligence computing credits and assistance for cybersecurity certifications.
The government aims to train five to six lakh young people by 2031 in emerging technology areas, including AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics. It has also set a target of increasing women’s representation in the technology workforce to 40 per cent.
The draft further proposes bringing 100 per cent of notified government services online through a unified portal, ‘myDelhi’, and ensuring complete adoption of e-office and digital workflow systems across departments. The policy aims to reduce paperwork and physical visits while using AI, data analytics and integrated digital systems to improve public service delivery.