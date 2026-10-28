The Shape of Time

At his studio in Okhla on Friday, artist G R Iranna walked visitors through an exclusive preview of a series of paintings, sculptures and installations exploring the relationship between nature, history and spirituality. Made using materials such as ash, charcoal, burnt paper and terracotta powder, the works reflect on the impermanence of human achievements and how time leaves its mark on the world.

Titled ‘Whisperings from Transcending Meadows’, the exhibition will be presented by Gallery Espace in collaboration with Bihar Museum in Patna from November 21 to February 4, 2027.

The show takes its philosophical inspiration from the poetry of 12th-century Kannada poet Allama Prabhu and his concept of ‘bayalu’, a Kannada word that Iranna describes as an open, infinite space without boundaries or barriers. Going beyond the idea of emptiness, it suggests a state in which everything dissolves into an expansive, unbounded space.