Akhtari: A Voice That Refuses to Fade

Back in Lucknow she ran her own salon, managed by her mother, where only the most distinguished were let in. Her 78 rpm records on the Megaphone label had made her famous across North India. Trained originally in khayal gayaki by gharanedar Ustads, she chose the so-called ‘lighter’ forms of thumri, dadra and, above all, the ghazal, which she sang with a classical depth no one has matched. She brought to Ghazal Raagdari, redefining the musical interpretation of the form.

With her immense popularity, poets of the day wrote for her, and they knew that if she sang their ghazal or Nazm that could mean popularity or fame. Many of them like Jigar Moradabadi, Shakeel Badayuni and Kaifi Azmi were good friends. My Guru, Shanti Ji, once told me that Shakeel once slipped her a scrap of paper as she boarded a train from Lucknow to Bhopal. By the time she arrived, she had composed what he had given her and thus was born perhaps one of her most iconic and loved ghazals — Ae mohabbat tere anjaam pe rona aaya.

Then came a major shift in her life. She found love. She had always longed for a ‘normal family life’ and went on to marry Ishtiaq Ahmad Abbasi, a Lucknow barrister. She was loved and accepted as “Acchi Ammi” in his family. But in the 1950s, a professional singer in an elite household was unthinkable. She stopped performing. The silence broke her, and depression followed. Finally, after trying all kinds of medical help, she found her remedy in what was closest to her heart — music.

With her husband's support, she returned through a recording at All India Radio, Lucknow, where she sang the poignant dadra, Koyaliya mat kar pukar. The announcer was unsure how to address the artist, given that in her earlier avatar she had been referred to as a ‘Bai’, but was now a married lady. The recording engineer announced her to listeners as Begum Akhtar. The name stuck forever. And thus began another chapter – one filled with renewed happiness. She was known to be witty, mischievous and surrounded by friends, fans and admirers. A popular story goes that the Nawab of Rampur, smitten, gave her a silver chair. Complaining about him once, she was told by her friend Syeda Raza to just leave the man. "I will," she replied, "as soon as I get a table to match the chair."

She broke rules that mattered, bringing to the world of traditional music some feisty feminism! My Guru said she is said to be the first woman Ustani to tie the ganda, the sacred thread of the guru-shishya bond, on her women students, a ritual that had belonged only to men.

In a time when so much feels divided and shared histories are quietly fading, Akhtari’s rendition of Jigar's ghazal stands as a powerful testament to strength and resilience.

Hum ko mita sake, ye zamane mein dam nahin,

humse zamana khud hai zamane se hum nahi

Bai, Begum, Ammi. She was a trendsetter and an epoch maker, who set her own boundaries long before anyone called them that, and whose voice still finds new listeners. Press 'play' on any of her ghazals and you will hear why.

Vidya Shah is a musician and director of 'Women on Record (Stories and Songs from the Gramophone Era)' and 'Akhtari- a Tribute to Begum Akhtar'.