DDA, 10 varsities join forces to promote sports

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the 10 GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi) universities have come together to encourage students in the national capital to take part in physical sports. Students of the 10 universities will compete in five sporting disciplines to win ‘DDA University Sports Cup 2026’.

The event will comprise tournaments leading up to finales in the disciplines of hockey, Football, kabaddi, basketball and cricket.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu and minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday inaugurated the cup at the DDA Roshanara Club. Vice-chancellors of the universities, former hockey player & Olympian Ashok Kumar, wrestler Deepak Punia and shooter Aashima Ahlawat were among those present.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya, lauded the initiative as a significant step towards building a culture of sports and fitness among the youth and called upon the young sportspersons to pursue excellence. He discussed India’s goal of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036 and of India’s successful bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Adding to that, L-G Sandhu dwelt on the PM’s views about how sports teach us not only to become champions but also to become better competitors. “DDA University Sports Cup will bring all of Delhi’s universities together on the same platform and will encourage sportsmanship and team spirit,” he said, stressing, “Sports is an important part of education and teaches young people how to work together.” He also expressed his gratitude to athletes Kumar, Punia and Ahlawat for their presence.

Meanwhile, Sood thanked the L-G for facilitating the students’ access to DDA sports facilities. The ceremony also featured a colourful flag march of the university contingents, the unveiling of the tournament trophy and presentations.